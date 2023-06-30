Single: “Uh Huh” by Julia Michaels – Review + Full Audio

Julia Michaels has premiered the second single after making us fall in love with her debut single “Issues”. This second single is titled “Uh Huh”. Below, you can read song review and listen to full audio of “Uh Huh” by Julia Michaels.

Julia’s debut single “Issues” was a major hit. It found itself among Top 15 Hits on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Such a debut song helped Julia find a lot of fans with just a single song. Thankfully, she has kept our expectation alive by bringing out the second song that’s as good as the first one.

Unlike anything playing on the radio, “Uh Huh” is a blend of different genres. It’s a beautiful piece of song that has everything to it. It has acoustic elements, pop tunes, and you will clearly notice the grunge side. It’s like Julia doesn’t want to work in one genre at a time. She wants to bring them all to the stage, with her being the protagonist. It’s definitely working for her. I sense success all the way for this young lady.

With this song, Julia has also announced her new EP. It will be called “Nervous System” and it will come out in stores later this year.

A powerful recording artist, Julia is going to be a star. I’m sure when her album comes out and her voice reaches out to everyone, she will bring a lot of joy to music fans all around the world. Time to listen to her second masterpiece, “Uh Huh”.

Listen to “Uh Huh” by Julia Michaels [Full Audio]