Listen to Single: “Tiny Love” By MIKA

Mika is working towards his fifth studio album. The album is due on October 4 so the 36-year-old singer is slowly dropping singles. His newest single is titled “Tiny Love” and it dropped a few days earlier.

He first released “Ice Cream” to start his new era. It was a great track and now Mika has another potential hit under his sleeves. This new anthem is another supersized track that’s easy to connect.

The opening lines of this track are especially powerful where the crooner sings “It’s not a sunrise over canyons shaped like hearts. It’s not bursting into song in Central Park.” He then goes on to describe the relationship as something that ‘gets better every day.’ And although their love is ‘a tiny love,’ it’s what gives their days the color. The singer also released a music video accompanying the track. Give it a watch below.

Watch Music Video “Tiny Love” By Mike