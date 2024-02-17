New Single: “The Pop Kids” by Pet Shop Boys

The Pet Shop Boys have released a new single from their upcoming album “Super” and it’s a ‘super’ song. The band has maintained repute as a top pop band in the last three decades and they haven’t done a bit wrong this time with the first single coming out from their new album. The album will be out in stores on April 1, announced by the band on 21 January 2016. You can pre-order the album.

The new song “The Pop Kids” takes us back to the early 1990s. The song is about two friends who wanted to pursue music scene together. To achieve their dreams, they decided to go to the same university in London. The song has a classic vibe and does justice to the lyrics.

“The Pop Kids”, available on iTunes, is produced by Stuart Price, who has also produced all the other tracks on the “Super” album.

“Super” is the thirteenth studio album by English band. The album will be released via band’s own label X2 through Kobalt Label Services. The album will be available for digital download as well as Vinyl and CD formats.

Watch “The Pop Kids” by The Pet Shop Boys – Lyric Video

