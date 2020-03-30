Rita Ora has something new in store for you with a mid-tempo tune called “How To Be Lonely”.This track gives us an introduction to her third LP. The song has been penned by the very talented Lewis Capaldi.

The track finds Rita in the midst of an emotional rollercoaster, she’s battling insecurities and a lack of self-esteem. “He’d tell me that he loved me more than most, that he could be the one to take me home,” the songstress begins the song. “But am I good enough to be the everything that he could want?” as the chorus hits, The brit has gone into a full breakdown

“Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely,” Rita sings. “Ain’t nobody can hold me like the way you hold me.” The track shows that Rita can pull off other genres than the regular dance-pop, although that seems as her true calling. She has indeed grown as an artist and is surely full of surprises. Let’s see what she comes up with next, for now, enjoy the Dave Meyers directed video below.

New Single Review+Official MV: How To Be Lonely By Rita Ora



