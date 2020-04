Powfu’s Death Bed has been Viral on TikTok and has garnered more than 3 million views. The Lo-Fi Rap song has now made it to the billboard hot 100 list, it is already at 59 in its second week and is charting around the globe. The song is booming courtesy of erupting radio airplay and an official video. Watch the lo-fi video below

New Single Review+Official MV: Death Bed By Powfu Ft Beabadoobee