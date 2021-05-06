Single Review: “Youth” by Shawn Mendes & Khalid

Shawn Mendes & Khalid have released a duet titled “Youth”. The new anthem will be included in Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album. This album hit stores on May 3. This resilient new anthem is written by Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, and Geoff Warburton. It’s produced by Joel Little.

The track “Youth” is one of the best tracks that we have heard from the 19-year old singer. He is co-writer as well as co-producer for this track. The track has some deep lyrics and delivers a powerful message to all his fans. The production is stripped back and has some very gentle strings that make you sing along with Shawn Mendes. You will also hear Khalid singing his verses with confidence and pushing to song to new heights. You will hear them singing the chorus together and you absolutely love it when they reach the song hits its high and both singers belt the chorus

“You can’t take my youth away

This soul of mine will never break

As long as I wake up today, you can’t take my youth away.”

While talking about his latest track, Shawn Mendes told his fans that the track was penned down as a response to the terrorist attacks in the UK last year. It was after these attacks that Shawn Mendes decided to setup a studio session to work on a track to talk about these events. He asked Khalid about it who was already willing to say something about these brutal attacks. They wanted to talk about youth and how it felt about these attacks. It’s a voice of the youth. Listen to the track below.

Watch Lyric Video “Youth” by Shawn Mendes & Khalid