New Single Review: “Want You Back” by 5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer have released a new single “Want You Back”. It’s a welcoming news considering the band has been away for a long period now – three years to be exact. They haven’t released a new track in this period. This new song came out on Friday and reached No. 2 spot on iTunes within a few hours. It indicates that people really want new music from 5SOS and they have responded to their new song in a brilliant way.

Although this new 5SOS song got an unbelievable response from the audience, it’s not what we were expecting from the band. It’s not the kind of song we expect from 5SOS. I will definitely rank it as the worst 5SOS song I’ve heard ever. I know some of you might not agree with this but then liking or disliking some piece of music is totally personal and depends on your taste. But if you want to judge “Want You Back” on merit, I’m sure you will consider how generic it is. The punk element is totally missing- something we associate heavily with the band. I don’t find this song unique and that’s a bad sign for 5SOS fans. You can listen to this song below.

Listen to “Want You Back” by 5 Seconds of Summer