Single Review: “Tongue” by MNEK

“Tongue” is MNEK’s new single and it marks his return. This sexy and romantic single sounds like a hit already.

2018 is going to be massively important for the 23-year old singer. It’s the year when he plans to release his debut album. Starting today, the countdown to the album has started as MNEK gave us the first single from this upcoming album. How does it sound? I’ve no doubt that this sensual track is a hit. It’s written by Julia Karlsson and produced by Anton Rundberg.

MNEK has shown us what he can do with his voice. His vocals in this song are nothing less of impressive. He sings “Didn’t wanna start this verse with those three little words’ as the production builds up and then drops on the chorus. It’s beautiful and I’m sure MNEK will be able to push it up the charts.

The songwriter recently appeared in an interview for The Fader where he talked about this song and explained how he is working hard to release his LP this year. The track “Tongue” is one of singer’s favorite track on the album and that’s the reason he started his journey to debut album with this track. MNEK also told his fans that this is something new – it’s kind of music he hasn’t done before. I feel it’s a risk worth taking. I’m sure MNEK will get a lot of positive response after this track. Listen to “Tongue” below.

Listen to “Tongue” by MNEK