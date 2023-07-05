Single Review: “Three Empty Words” by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has finally released his second countdown single titled “Three Empty Words” from his upcoming studio album. The album is titled “Illuminate”. This new single is available for purchase on Spotify and iTunes.

“Three Empty Words” is probably Shawn’s favorite song from this upcoming album. At least this is how the news about the song is circling the music scene. This guitar-driven acoustic ballad talks about heartbreak. He probably wants to tell his girlfriend something real, instead of repeating the ‘three empty words’, by which he definitely means ‘I love you”.

As Shawn and her girl decide to end the relationship, as in this song, they know that those three words they have been saying to each other were nothing but ’empty words’. Now that they are separate and heartbroken, they know it inside that their relationship wasn’t perfect. They weren’t meant for each other and that’s how their relationship was meant to end. That was the fate that their love had right from the beginning because they never meant when they said those ‘three words’.

Now they have nothing to do with the past. The only way ahead for them is the way forward, way to the future, away from the past and the from the pain. That’s where they must go. That’s what they must do now. Shawn wants to believe that there will be peace when they will look forward to a different life.

The song is definitely worth being Shawn's favorite. It is gold from the beginning to the end.

