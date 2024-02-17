New Single Review: “Think About You” by Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem has released a new song titled “Think About You” and it’s a sexy uptempo banger that has the potential to climb charts fast.

In case you don’t know who is this girl Delta Goodrem, she is one of the most successful artists in Australia. She has delivered more album sales in the last two decades than any other Australian artist. The only artist to have more number one hits than Delta is Kylie Minogue. People outside Australia know Delta for her adult contemporary hits. Isn’t that some career?

Her new single “Think About You” is an uptempo single, written by Julian Bunetta and John Ryan. It’s the same team that worked on Niall Horan’s Slow Hands and gave us many other amazing songs in the past. We hope they keep working with artists such as Delta so that we have some amazing new bangers in 2018.

While talking about this song, the Ausie-hitmaker was excited to tell the fans how she felt while working on this song. According to her social media comments, she was so happy to work with Julian Bunetta and John Ryan as they bring in a lot of creativity in their songwriting. Since Delta is also inclined to write songs that help people feel-good, it turned out to be a great combination. It’s a song written with an open mind. I’m sure you will love the track and listen to it multiple times.

Listen to “Think About You” by Delta Goodrem