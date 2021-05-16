Single Review: Taylor Dayne Returns with Smashing Single “Live Without”

Taylor Dayne rocked the Music charts of 88’ with her debut single “Tell It to My Heart”. The song topped many charts across the world and then she gave us 7 consecutive top sellers. “Love will Lead You Back” and “I’ll Be Your Shelter” are her all-time classics where she is known to rock the floor with her banging high pitch pipes.

This week after a long time of 8 years, she returns with an Electro-collaboration with Avedon on “Live Without”. The 57-year old has rocked the floors in the late ’80s and ’90s. She is trying to make it into the spotlight again, and this song feels like a good effort to me. The song has an evocative vibe with the on-trending electro beat music and can become a new club smash. Let’s see if this single is on its way for the front of her 6th album. Listen to this new single below.

Listen To “Live Without” by Taylor Dayne