Single Review: “Somebody” by The Chainsmokers – [Listen + Read Review]

The Chainsmokers released their new single “Somebody” on April 20 and it has received excellent reviews and overall feedback in these two days that it has aged so far. The single is assisted by Drew Love and it’s the band’s latest serving for their fans in 2018.

Does it meet expectations or fails to inspire like the last few singles from the duo? It is more relateable compared to band’s last few tracks and it definitely has their unique signature production. I feel like it’s their strongest track from the upcoming project and it’s the one the duo should be promoting aggressively.

When listening to “Somebody” by The Chainsmokers, you will enjoy how Alex Pall and Drew Taggard have changed their vocals to suit this production. Previously focused on club-ready bangers, the duo is now working on alt-rock genre and that’s the reason they needed to sign differently. Did they succeed in adopting the genre change? You could only tell after listening to this track.

With “Somebody”, The Chainsmokers have now given us 4 songs from their latest project – the sophomore album that we have all been waiting anxiously. The band plans on releasing the project by giving their fans a song every month through 2018. Listen to their latest serving (song for this month) below and keep the fingers crossed for their May single.

Listen to “Somebody” by The Chainsmokers