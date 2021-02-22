Single Review “So Good” By Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron has premiered a new single titled “So Good” and it sounds so good. The multi-talented singer launched her career with dual singles and we have been absolutely full of admiration for her ever since. Now she decides to take it to another level in “So Good.”

The new song “So Good” is about feeling elevated and motivated when something new and exciting is happening. It’s about feeling good and understanding your moods at that time.”Pop the champagne. I’m feeling elevated, feeling motivated. Oh there’s something happening in my brain,” she coos on the opening lines of this new single.

The entire song shares the same positivity that Dove starts in the opening lines of the track. She sings about going from a low to a high and so on. But always, her feelings remain the same as she finds every change ‘so good’ and something that contributes to her positive mood. With feel-good vibes, this track has the amazing production and it’s destined to become a major hit for the singer. Give it a listen below and you’d have a similar opinion.

Listen To “So Good” By Dove Cameron