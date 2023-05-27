Single Review: “Sleeping With The One I Love” by Fantasia

Fantasia has released a new single titled “Sleeping With The One I Love”. This new single talks about being feelings of a girl who is confused about the person she loves. There are two different people in her life and she’s not sure which one she loves.

This new single “Sleeping With The One I Love” will be included in Fantasia’s upcoming fifth studio album “The Definition Of…”. This new album will be out on July 29 so be sure to grab it this weekend if you are a fan. This new single “Sleeping With The One I Love” is probably the last countdown single we’re going to get from this album. The single is available for purchase via iTunes.

“Sleeping With The One I Love” has a great soul-ballad feel about it. It’s kind of vintage and has some dominant jazz elements. Fantasia has done a great job as always with the vocals. They definitely sound like out-of-this-world stuff. Her vocals have so many emotions that it feels as if you’re watching the performance when listening to the audio only. I don’t know how people are going to keep their emotions to themselves when Fantasia performs this song live. Only time could tell.

The song is written and produced by R.Kelly. Fantasia has already made the stream available which means you can listen to this vintage ballad without having to wait any longer. Click PLAY below to listen to this stream.

Listen to “Sleeping With The One I Love” by Fantasia