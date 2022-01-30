Single Review: “Perfect” by Ally Brooke featuring Topic

Ally Brooke is definitely getting ready to launch her solo career. Recently, she released her new collaboration with German DJ Topic. This new single is titled “Perfect” and along with the audio, we also got the official music video for the song. Although it’s a one-off single, Topic really took the song seriously and getting a music video along with the audio is a clear sign of that. However, that’s not all – Topic also made a serious effort to pick the perfect vocals for the song. After all, only a few could have delivered this song better than Ally Brooke.

This new collaborative single is important for Ally who is preparing the ground for her solo career through similar collaborations. You watch her choreography in the music video and you will know what I mean. She is really turning things around and I’m sure that will help the 5H star to get the required boost at the beginning of her solo career. Would she make it as much a hit as did Camila Cabello – the X-5H member who is sitting at the top position with her single and debut solo album?

“Perfect” is a decent single that has a nice acoustic feel to it, especially before the chorus. The song is about a girl who has her imperfections like all of us but her boyfriend makes her feel special and that’s what makes her ‘perfect’. Give it a listen and I’m sure you’ll like this song.

Watch the official music video for “Perfect” by Ally Brooke