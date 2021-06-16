Single Review: “Panini” by Lil Nas X – Listen Now

Everyone seems to recognize Lil Nas X as one of the best upcoming stars of 2019. The breakout star has a contract with Atlanta and that’s a good thing for him. He has already surprised us with his debut single “Old Town Road” and now he has given us another amazing new single “Panini” from his EP. Since the album is already out, you can listen to other tracks as well and see the talent Lil Nas has to offer to the music industry. It’s incredible.

The new song “Panini” seems like a hit already. It has a catchy chorus as the entire song builds towards that moment. I’m sure it will keep you hooked for a long time.

While talking about his new song, the singer explained that he took inspiration from a cartoon for his new song. Whatever the inspiration, we love it and we’re sure you’d also fall in love with this new track. And if you like it, which you will, chances are you will also fall in love with his EP. Listen to the new single below and don’t forget to leave your comments about the breakthrough star.

Listen To New Single “Panini” by Lil Nas X