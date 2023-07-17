Single Review: “Natural” by Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons released their new single titled “Natural” and it’s already a hit.

It’s a song worthy of every playlist. It’s that good. It’s got the same Imagine Dragon feel that we love so much. It’s kind of throwback at what we have loved about Imagine Dragons over the years.

Imagine Dragon in a pop rock band from Las Vegas (Nevada), America. In 2012 they won an award for debut studio album “Nigh Visions” and now they are again aiming to hit the charts with their brand-new song “Natural” that came out this Tuesday morning.

It’s the latest official single from their upcoming fourth studio album whose release date and title are still to be revealed. This is Imagine Dragon’s signature kind of vocal filled song and its very catchy. Their rock tracks always give something special and not just targeting the specific audience but also the Top 40 radios. They know what it takes!

The track had me in the opening 10 seconds where its all about the calming and relaxing feel. But then it’s uplifting as the drums began to play. The highs and lows of this track are full of rock n roll feeling. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Natural” by Imagine Dragons