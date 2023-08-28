Single Review + MV: “Diving” by Bridgit Mendler

Bridgit Mendler has released a new single titled “Diving”. You can hear the full audio below after the review.

The 24-year old singer has given us the first offering of her new EP. This new single indicates that the singer and songwriter will be releasing her EP in a month or so. After listening to this track, I’m sure that a lot of fans will be waiting for the album to come out. I’m sure the young singer has put in a lot of effort to go to the next level with this EP. We will be anxiously waiting for it to come out.

But before you get her new EP in a month’s time, you have her new single to enjoy. This single, titled “Diving” also received the visual treatment that tells us how seriously Bridgit wants to promote her music now. That’s a good sign.

It’s surprising that Bridgit hasn’t received the kind of recognition she deserves yet. She is super talented and she has already shown that with her previous EP. I’m sure this time she will make it to the mainstream and gather a lot of fans on the way. It seems like the perfect time for her to step up and become the next big thing. Time to see her talent for yourself. Watch her music video below and enjoy this new single.

Watch “Diving” Music Video by Bridgit Mendler