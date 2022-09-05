Single Review + MV: “Darkside” By Rence

Rence has premiered a new single titled “Darkside.” This new track is a followup to his previous hit “Expensive” – a collaboration with the queen of collaborations Noah Cyrus.

He earlier released “Baby Blue” and “Ways To Go” – both being self-released tracks. These two tracks helped him get recognition from top labels and eventually get his signature on a deal with Epic Records. “Expensive” was his first stint with the label, serving as the first taste of his debut EP which will come out this fall.

“Darkside” is a bop that has everything we expect from Rence after listening to his previous tracks. It’s addictive and has deep lyrics. It shows its true power and comes to life on the chorus when the singer belts out these lines “Swear I’m a nice guy caught in some white lies, I know there’s a fine line between me and you.” Rence also premiered a music video for the track that you can watch below.

Watch Music Video For “Darkside” By Rence