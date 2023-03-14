Single Review: Martin Garrix – “Now That I’ve Found You”

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has released his new single titled “Now That I’ve Found You” on March 10. This single features John Martin. This new single will appear on the 19-year old DJ’s new album. The album is still missing an official title but news is out that it could be “+X”. The album will come out later this year via STMPD RCRDS – a record label owned by DJ Martin himself.

It will be his first single under his new record label. DJ Martin had a contract with Spinnin’ Records before he founded his own record company. Spinnin’ Records is known for it’s world class dance music productions but Martin had some contractual issues with the label and departed his ways a few months ago.

The track “Now That I’ve Found You” is an up-lifting EDM track that relies on chorus to trigger the explosion. The build up is really good and I’m sure you will be jumping up along with the track. Martin sings about the need for a lover so that he can spend his life in peace and feel completely happy. For him, life is incomplete unless there is a partner.

This new single is so good that a lot of club DJs have already added his song to their mix even though it released just a few days back. You gotta listen to it to believe it. Hit ‘play’ below.

Listen to “Now That I’ve Found You” by DJ Martin Garrix