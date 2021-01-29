Music : “Maldad” By Steve Aoki & Maluma

Steve Aoki has released a new collaboration with Maluma. This new single is titled “Maldad.” The cross-over single also got the visual treatment and we now have a beautiful music video for it.

The Latin EDM “Maldad” sounds like a banger. We know that Steve Aoki has the ability to land collaborative bangers as he had done in the past with BTS and other top artists. The new single Maldad also sounds just as good as Steve’s earlier bangers.

Steve Aoki is clearly working on building his international profile. The 25-year-old singer has already done marvels last year with his album including Madonna as a featured artist. Now we know that Maluma has similar ambitions as he is focused on English-language crossover. This track can help both Steve and Maluma add more stars to their profile. We hope their new collaboration turns out to be a memorable 2020 release. You can listen to the song below and enjoy its music video.

Watch “Maldad” By Steve Aoki & Maluma