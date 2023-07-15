Single Review: “Lay It On Me” by Vance Joy

Vance Joy has released a new single titled “Lay It On Me”. And there is more reason to get excited about new Vance Joy music. He has also premiered a music video along with the audio. The video features our favorite actress from the popular TV show “Westworld”.

This new song “Lay It On Me” came out on all digital platforms yesterday. It will be appearing on Australian wonder boy’s next studio album. The album will be out later in 2017. That means you can expect many new songs to be released from the album until its release date approaches.

“Lay It On Me” Review

“Lay It On Me” is an indie song with dominant folk elements. You will clearly notice that the song crosses the boundaries between the two genres many times. I think it does it with all possible elegance. That’s the reason it sounds so good and feels like a blessing for the ears.

The song is about Vance Joy’s love for a girl. He has fallen for her and now all he wants is to get intimate with the girl. There is nothing more he desires now. This seems to be the only mission that he has – the only thing he wants to do. It’s all on his mind.

While talking about the song inspiration, Vance explained how he played this guitar riff and had been thinking of writing a song on it ever since.

To the excitement of his fans, Vance Joy also released the music video. It’s directed by Mimi Cave and it features Angela Sarafyan. Watch the music video below.

Watch Official Music “Lay It On Me” by Vance Joy