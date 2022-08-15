Single Review: “Hot Girl Summer” By Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new single titled “Hot Girl Summer.” The track is a beautiful summer song that although arrived while summer is almost over, it could still become your summer anthem. Had she dropped this single a little earlier, it could have received such a massive welcome.

The breakout artist Megan Thee Stallion enrolled Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Nicki Minaj. She delayed the release of the song a week and she did that because she wanted to bring in Nicki Minaj on the track. Although she has only a line, it does sound worth waiting.

It’s a great lineup and the result is an empowering bop with catchy beats. Ty raps a verse and makes an impact but it’s Nicki and Megan that make the major impact with their well-written verses and fierce delivery. We hope we will soon get a music video for this wonderous track. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Hot Girl Summer” By Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign