Single Review: “Hallelujah” By Oh Wonder + Official Music Video

Alt-pop duo Oh Wonder is back with a new single titled “Hallelujah.” They did a few features after their 2017 album but they didn’t give us any new music. But now, 2019 is going to be the year we hear their new music again.

With this new single, the band is starting a new era where they want to prove that they are not only good but a true diamond. That’s how their new song starts “I’m good enough to be a superstar, but one day I will show her I’m a diamond in the rough.”

The duo, comprising of Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West, talk about being strong and not caring what other people think of you. Just work hard and be yourself and do your best. That’s all you can do and that’s what you should be worried about and not what about opinions that other people make. It’s your life and you should be in charge of how you spend it. It’s a very powerful anthem – one that will help you gather the courage and chase your dreams. Give it a listen below and watch the official music video.

New Music Video “Hallelujah” By Oh Wonder