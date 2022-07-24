Single Review: “Green Light” by Pitbull Featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis

Pitbull has released a new single titled “Green Light”. To be honest, this single is a ‘green light’ for the ‘Climate Change’ era to start. Yes, I’m talking about Mr. Wordwide’s latest album that will hit the stores later this year. A lot of fans were disappointed with “Messin’ Around” and “Bad Man” but now they will be happy. “Green Light” is going to a big hit.
This new single “Green Light” by Pitbull features LunchMoney Lewis and Flo Rida. It’s a ‘feel-good’ single with EDM elements turning it into a sure-fire hit urban jam. The intro has some soothing saxophone sounds but the song builds on using EDM elements.
The song has all the elements to become a major hit. There is Pitbull’s energy and then you will love Flo Rida’s quickly delivered verses. Even the chorus is infectious. So what’s stopping this single from becoming a certified hit? I believe NOTHING. Time to listen to this single now. Don’t forget to leave your opinion in the comments below.