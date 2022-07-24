Single Review: “Green Light” by Pitbull Featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis

Pitbull has released a new single titled “Green Light”. To be honest, this single is a ‘green light’ for the ‘Climate Change’ era to start. Yes, I’m talking about Mr. Wordwide’s latest album that will hit the stores later this year. A lot of fans were disappointed with “Messin’ Around” and “Bad Man” but now they will be happy. “Green Light” is going to a big hit.

This new single “Green Light” by Pitbull features LunchMoney Lewis and Flo Rida. It’s a ‘feel-good’ single with EDM elements turning it into a sure-fire hit urban jam. The intro has some soothing saxophone sounds but the song builds on using EDM elements.

The song has all the elements to become a major hit. There is Pitbull’s energy and then you will love Flo Rida’s quickly delivered verses. Even the chorus is infectious. So what’s stopping this single from becoming a certified hit? I believe NOTHING. Time to listen to this single now. Don’t forget to leave your opinion in the comments below.

Listen to “Green Light” by Pitbull featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis