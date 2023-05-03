Single Review: “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett

Rhett has premiered a new single titled “Craving You”. This new single features Maren Morris. The single will appear on Thomas’ upcoming album. The album is a follow-up to 2015 album “Tangled Up” album that was a hit. This new album will release later this year.

“Craving You” sounds like an important hit for Rhett who really needed a hit country rock production at this time in his career. Rhett did a really great job with the production. His vocals are super sexy as usual. It’s a great overall combination and Rhett shows us his passion as a lover. This song would definitely turn out to be a massive hit as I can feel while listening to it. It’s going to be loved by the country radio and I’m sure the music video will be here soon. Now it’s time you listen to this awesome song. Be sure to leave a comment after you give it a listen.

Listen to “Craving You” by Rhett Thomas ft. Maren Morris