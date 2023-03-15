Single Review: “Ahora” by J Balvin

The Colombian star J Balvin has released a new single titled “Ahora”. It’s the official follow up to his previous single “Machika”, which came out nearly a month ago. This new single is produced by Tainy and Sky Rompiendo. Along with the new single, J Balvin also premiered the official music video for the single. You can listen to “Ahora” and watch its official MV below.

The music video came out on YouTube. In the music video, you see J Balvin in a club. He looks really cool in his white shirt buttoned all the way up and with a tiny heart-shaped embroidery on the chest. You then see him dancing with a girl and singing “Ahora” until J Balvin asks the girl to go to bed with him. That’s pretty much it.

“Ahora” is a cool track. It’s got a nice reggaeton beat and has a very sexy vibe. I’m sure it’s going to go down as a hit for J Balvin. It’s so sensual and amazing that’s you won’t be able to stop listening to it. If you haven’t done already, give it a listen by clicking PLAY above. You go the official music video above.