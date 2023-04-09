Single Review: “A Good Night” John Legend and BloodPop

John Legend has released a new single titled “A Good Night”. This new single features BloodPop and it’s definitely a disco love song that is instantly infectious. Sash Sloan and Raye served as songwriters.

We heard “A Good Night” for the first time in a concert on NBC. The song got such a good response and that encouraged John Legend to push on with this new single. He din’t take long before giving us this studio version of this disco love song.

Is “A Good Night” going to be our spring bop? At least that’s what John Legend thinks and how he gave us the news of his new single calling it “spring bop”. I totally feel that John is right about this and we have a hit in our hands.

In the song, you are going to hear John Legend talking about love on the first sight “I looked in your eyes and they went through me like a knife”. He goes on to tell us that he feels like he has just met his ‘future wife’. You hear it in the chorus as backing vocalists raise the tempo. John’s voice is perfect – song and beautiful. It’s definitely a song worth listening. Give it a listen below and you’ll find yourself falling in love with it instantly.

Listen to “A Good Night” by John Legend featuring BloodPop