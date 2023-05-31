Single Preview: “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has previewed a snippet of his new single “Treat You Better”. Although Shawn told in an interview that his second studio album will come out in September, he didn’t talk about the possible release date of his next single. So everyone was guessing while keeping fingers crossed for a new single until now.

Despite the fact that there was no news about when the lead single from the album will come out, I felt it safe to assume that it will come out closer to the release date of the album. But Shawn wasn’t thinking this. He surprised us all by previewing and announcing his new single on 27th May. He gave us the news on Twitter. The new single, which is going to be the lead single as well, is titled “Treat You Better”. This new song will be released this week on 3 June.

Shawn Mendes didn’t just tweet about the release date of the new song but he accompanied the news with a teaser and some posters of his new single. From the posters, it looks as if Shawn Mendes is planning for a huge global release of his album.

Shawn posted teaser on YouTube and you can listen to it below. It’s a short music video that shows Shawn with his guitar in an empty room, singing a few lines from his new single. Although he sang only a few lines, they are enough to tell us what the new song is going to sound like.

“Treat You Better” sounds like regular acoustic ballad from Shawn. The song is probably about a girl who hasn’t got what she deserves in life. Shawn sings about how a better man would have taken better care of the girl. The man, of course, would be Shawn Mendes himself.

You can watch the preview video below.

Watch Preview Video of New Single “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes