Single Preview: “The Man” by The Killers

The Killers have released a snippet of their upcoming new single “The Man”. This new single will hit the digital platforms later today but you can listen to the snippet and decide whether you should buy the song.

With this new snippet and the full single coming out today on 14th of June, The Killers are finally making a comeback. The band, with the announcement of their new single, have also announced their new studio album. It will be their fifth studio album and it will come out in September, according to some sources.

Hear the snippet below. And, if you like it, check digital platforms such as iTunes and Spotify at midnight. It’s now a confirmed news because the band changed its Facebook headers just to announce the release date. They also updated their Twitter account as well. If you can wait until tomorrow for the full song, we will definitely post a review and add full audio on this website.

You can listen to the snippet below. When you listen to it, you will notice the amazing vocals of Brandon Flowers. They are even better from when you heard him last time. This guy is definitely going to give us a wonderful album this year. Listen to the snippet of “The Man” by The Killers below.

Listen to “The Man” by The Killers – Snippet