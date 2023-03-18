Single Premiere: “Good Life” by G-Eazy & Kehlani

G-Eazy and Kehlani have premiered a new song titled “Good Life”. The surprise in this song is Kehlani doing pop and I bet you’d love it.

This new single “Good Life” will be the official soundtrack for the upcoming “Fast and Furious 8” movie. The soundtrack will come out in April and that’s when you can hear rest of the album. For this song, the male-female version works great and delivers the true emotion of the song.

The lyrics of the song “Good Life” are really solid. The song is about becoming famous and from being no one. Earlier, there was no money to buy even the basic stuff but now life has offered an opportunity to buy anything that they want. G-Eazy sings the verses while Kehlani is given the responsibility to sing the chorus. It comes out really nice.

If you were expecting Kehlani to record something R&B, you’ll be disappointed. It’s a pure pop song and not like something you’ve heard before. Give it a listen below and don’t forget to leave your comments.

Listen to “Good Life” by G-Eazy and Kehlani