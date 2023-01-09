Watch Single: “Paris” by The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers have finally released the official version of their latest single titled “Paris”. This is yet another hit in a short time from the band. It looks as if The Chainsmokers have developed a habit of making hits after hits.

This new single “Paris” has all the ingredients to rule the charts. It has a catchy tune and powerful lyrics that would make you listen to this song again and again, probably throughout 2017. That’s how good is “Paris”.

Now some of you might be thinking that this new single will be a part of the band’s current “Collage” EP but that’s not the case. This new song is actually going to be included in band’s upcoming album. This new album will come out in 2017 and it will be a full-length studio album. Columbia Records will release and market this album.

When you listen “Paris”, you are going to fall for the song immediately. The opening lyrics are ridiculously catchy. The melody is also awesome and somewhat resembles their previous hits. The electro production is all about pure quality. You will also listen to French singer Louane, who made her debut in The Voice in 2013 in France.

I know you are now getting impatient and want to listen to this new song. So, just scroll down and hit PLAY to listen to “Paris” right away.

Listen to New Single “Paris” by The Chainsmokers