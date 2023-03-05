Single: “No” by Meghan Trainor

As confirmed by Meghan Trainor earlier her new single “No” came out on 4th March, 2016 on iTunes. This new track has taken more than a year since Meghan’s debut album released. But now it’s here and it’s the official lead single for her second studio album. The album will be titled “Thank You” and it will be released in Spring.

This new single is about empowering ladies and giving them the courage to say ‘I’m out here on my own’. This anthem is telling the ladies that they need to be stronger and aware of their achievements. They don’t need a ‘hand’ from a ‘dude’ to go places in their life.

Although the music video isn’t premiered yet, Meghan has already talked about it in her recent interview. According to her explanation, the video puts Meghan in a club where she interacts with a guy who offers his hand to help her get up and dance. Meghan rejects it saying ‘I don’t need your hands all over me. I’m good. I’m gonna dance on my own with my girls”.

The single is very radio-friendly and various critics have already dubbed it as a sure-fire hit. It’s definitely a sing-along type of anthem that manages to keep Meghan identity despite being very fresh. Listen to this new single below.

Listen to “No” by Meghan Trainor – New Single