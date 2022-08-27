Single + Music Video: “Not 20 Anymore” By Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha has returned with a new anthemic banger titled “Not 20 Anymore” and as the song name suggests, the song is all about aging. What comes with aging and how aging changes one’s personality is what we hear the crooner sing about in this brilliant track.

Ageism definitely needed to be addressed by a top artist. Bebe Rexha focuses on delivering the message home that beauty isn’t dependent on numbers. Whether you are 20 or not, it doesn’t matter. Unfortunately, it’s not something we realize when we’re young and that’s exactly how Bebe used to think a few years back. Now that she ain’t 20 anymore, she has found new wisdom on what really the beauty is.

Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, the track sounds the best when Bebe hits the chorus “I’m not 20 anymore, don’t try to make me feel insecure, cause I’m aging like wine, I got better with time.” Bebe also premiered a music video for this empowering anthem. It’s appropriate and only helps the track deliver the message home. Listen to the track and watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Not 20 Anymore” By Bebe Rexha