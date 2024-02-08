New Single: “Make My Love Go” by Jay Sean ft. Sean Paul

Jay Sean has made a comeback with a new single titled “Make My Love Go”. The track features Sean Paul and it was released a few days back. This new track will be part of Jay Sean’s new album that may come out any time during this year.

This dance track brings good news for Jay Sean fans. He has finally got rid of his contract with Cash Money Records. This contract was causing a lot of frustration and problems for the British singer. Jay Sean managed to release to only a couple of singles and an album before his his problems with the label started, leaving him without new official music for nearly five years. Now Jay Sean has completed a new distribution deal with Sony Music and he is all set to offer first look at his ‘new’ music.

“Make My Love Go” is an upbeat song that brings us the very best of danceball and island music. Jay Sean has done a great job with his vocals. Sean Paul sings in the first and the second verse, making sure that his vocals fit the vibe perfectly. As a result, the track sounds good to the ears and we hope that radios pick this up and play it a lot. Listen to the song below.

Listen to “Make My Love Go” by Jay Sean featuring Sean Paul