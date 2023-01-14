Single: “Low Life” by The Weeknd

As others dropped their Christmas gifts, The Weeknd was onto something special. He tweeted about it saying “Something is coming” and a few hours later he had his Christmas gifts ready for the fans – two new songs, one being new single “Low Life”.

The fans were ecstatic to get to listen to “Low Life” is particular. This new single features Future. You can listen to it below after the single review.

The new single “Low Life” is a surprise collaboration as there was no news about it before The Weeknd decided to release it for the fans over the Christmas. Both artists, The Weeknd and Future, had a great 2015 and it looks like the perfect time to cap it off with a collaboration. The Weeknd enjoyed chart success with “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills”.

Listen to “Low Life” by The Weeknd