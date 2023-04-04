Single: “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean has released a new single titled “Lights Come On” on 1st April. The single was premiered on iTunes. This new country music anthem is such a good song that it’s already sitting on Top 3 on iTunes chart. Chances are good that it will climb even higher, eventually taking #1 spot from Meghan Trainor.

This new single “Lights Come On” is confirmed as a lead single from Jason’s upcoming studio album. It will be his fourth album. The album, which is still untitled, will be out in stores towards the end of this year. The album is produced by Broken Bow Records. Everyone is expecting this album to hit the top 100 just like his last album “Old Boots, New Dirt”.

The single “Lights Come On” is a classic feel-good country song. The single is about Jason having a good time in the club while being accompanied by his love. The entire song has a happy-feel to it and it will definitely make you feel-good about life all over again. If you are depressed for some reason, listen to this song without wasting any time. It’s a remedy for bored heart. Listen to the single below.

Listen to “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean