Single “Lay You Down Easy” by MAGIC! ft. Sean Paul

Everyone loved Canadian band MAGIC! when they released they first hit “Rude” back in summer of 2014. They are back now to prove that they are not a one-hit wonder band. The band will release their second album through RCA Records but the release date hasn’t been announced yet. Even the title of the album hasn’t been announced yet but we’ve the first single from the album.

This single titled “Lay You Down Easy” was premiered on Friday and it’s now available on all digital platforms. The single also features Sean Paul.

“Lay You Down Easy” has a reggae groove that feels kind of cool but cheeky. This is probably the way the song should have been especially considering it’s lyric theme. It also feels somewhat like continuation of “Rude” from two-years back. But anyway, the song is perfect and it could a big summer hit.

A lot of critics are calling it even better than “Rude”. Well, that’s something based on personal taste so you will have to listen to this single to see if it has that kind of magic appeal. But whatever you think of it in comparison to “Rude”, MAGIC has proved with this song that they are not a one-hit wonder at all. The band is here to stay and that’s something they have proved now. Listen to their new single below.

Listen to “Lay You Down Easy” by MAGIC