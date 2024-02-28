New Single: “Hello Friday” by Flo Rida ft. Jason Derulo

The summer of 2016 is just around the corner and we still didn’t had any new single from Flo Rida. But that wasn’t gonna happen – you knew it. Flo Rida released his new single titled “Hello Friday” this week and it could be the bonafide summer smash hit that we were missing from Flo Rida. The single is assisted by Jason Derulo and it’s from Flo Rida’s upcoming studio album titled “The Perfect 10”. The album will hit stores later this year.

“Hello Friday” is a high-energy track with a wonderful upbeat that makes it a perfect party song. Jason Derulo sings the chorus while Flo Rida himself takes on the verses. The verses are energetic and fast paced that will turn your mood in a minute. You’re definitely going to feel good about everything while listening to this song.

Although many of you might think that Flo Rida has rushed this song as the song is meant for summer and it’s still four months before summers are here, Flo Rida definitely knows what he is doing. I think that the timing is perfect since everyone will have heard the song by the time it’s summer so everyone will be obsessed with it. That will force DJs to play it at parties and as a result, Flo Rida will have a summer smash hit. Listen to “Hello Friday” below.

Listen “Hello Friday” by Flo Rida Ft. Jason Derulo