Single: “Growing Up” by Macklemore featuring Ed Sheeran

Macklemore is trying to make it back with his new single “Growing Up”. He collaborated with Ed Sheeran and his usual collaboration partner Ryan Lewis for this single and released the track as a ‘free’ song. The track made it to the internet on August 5th. You can listen to “Growing Up” on YouTube and Soundcloud and download a free copy from Soundcloud. Just hit the Download button and you won’t be asked to pay for it. That’s how you make a comeback and force everyone to listen to your music, especially if it is as good as is this new single from Macklemore. Don’t miss out the free version and grab your digital download today.

As it looks from what Macklemore has said about this new song and that he is now having fun while recording music in his studio, we can expect him to drop a new album sometime soon. Moreover, this new single is dedicated to his 2-month old baby girl that indicates the fact that Macklemore is serious about making a comeback otherwise his label won’t have released a song just because he wants to dedicate something to his baby.

“Growing Up” is a touching rap song that has all the ingredients of being a massive hit. There is every chance that Macklemore and Lewis will give us more of this in their upcoming album. Listen to this amazing track below and grab your digital copy if you like it.

Listen to “Growing Up” by Macklemore featuring Ed Sheeran