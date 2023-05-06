Single: “Grass Ain’t Greener” by Chris Brown

Chris Brown has released a new single titled “Grass Ain’t Greener”. Chris actually previewed the single earlier this year when he posted a preview on the social media. Now the song is released in full on Apple Music and you can buy it.

This new single from Chris Brown will be lead track from his eighth studio album. This new album will be released later this year and it’s titled “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”.

Before you go ahead and listen to this single, there is something you should know about the release date of this single. The single was released on May 5. It’s the day Chris Brown celebrates his birthday. So this new single isn’t just a lead track from new album but it’s also a birthday song for Chris.

The new single “Grass Ain’t Greener” is about Chris telling his girl that the ‘grass ain’t greener’ on the ‘other side’. From the other side, he means when his girl is with someone else.

The song “Grass Ain’t Greener” is a high-intensity song with powerful lyrics. The message is simple but Mr. Breezy has really turned it into a great song. You can listen to this song below.

Listen to “Grass Ain’t Greener” by Chris Brown