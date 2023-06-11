Single: “Colour” by MNEK featuring Hailee Steinfeld

When we blogged about MNEK’s latest collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld, a lot of fans got excited. The good news is that MNEK kept his promise and premiered the single on 1st June. You can listen to the full version of “Colour” at the end of this review.

Now with this new single, MNEK continues to premier a new single every month. But do we really want a new single every month or we would be happier if he finally gives us an EP. I think fans would really want an EP instead of a single every month. He already has plenty of tracks to put them in a single album and that’s what we want MNEK to do for us now.

This latest single “Colour” features Hailee Steinfeld and it’s written by MNEK and Anne-Marie. The song was originally planned to be included n Annie-Marie’s album, which didn’t go well with her label. Now that it’s looking like a hit, I don’t understand why Annie-Marie’s label rejected it. Anyway, give it a listen below and decide for yourself.

Listen to “Colour” by MNEK featuring Hailee Steinfeld