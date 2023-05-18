Music: “Bad Liar” by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is back with a new song. This song is titled “Bad Liar” and it’s definitely a contender for the song of the summer.

Selena will premier this new song tonight. It’s so catchy that it will shoot to top charts straight away. In this anthem, Selena is obsessed with a guy whom she met accidentally. Actually, she was just trying to distract herself when she met him. She wasn’t planning on meeting anyone when she was walking down the street. But when she met this guy, it seemed like the world stopped.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t the way it appeared in the beginning. When she spent time with the guy, she found out that he was involved with someone else. But that’s not enough to discourage Selena Gomez. She’s ready to steal him. She thinks of this situation as the battle of Troy where everything is at stake. She wants to win this battle so that she can have the boy of her dreams.

While trying to steal him, she continues to avoid the guy so that she won’t give into him. But then she admits that she’s a ‘bad liar’. She can’t take her mind away from this newly found love, despite her saying so. Her feelings are already on fire.

This song is written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. Although the single will come out tonight, you can still listen to it here. Just hit PLAY below.

Listen to “Bad Liar” by Selena Gomez