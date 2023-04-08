Single: “Ain’t Your Mama” by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez earlier gave us a preview of her new song on Snapchat and promised it will be premiered after she performs is on American Idol Gran Finale. She didn’t just keep her promise but she actually premiered the single a few hours before her performance on American Idol. The single was released exclusive on iTunes.

Although the song is out, no one knows the future of this song as of now. It could be a new single from Jennifer’s upcoming studio album or it could just be a one-off buzz single for her fans. However, it is almost evident that it will be a single from her new album that she’s will release through Epic Records. She recently signed a new deal with Epic. This deal will let her work on multiple albums with the record company so there is every chance that this is a new single from an upcoming album. It will be her ninth studio album.

“Ain’t Your Mama” is an urban-pop song that also indicates some tribal inspirations, reminding us of the early day of J. Lo. The song is fiery and it will make you shake your body as soon as it starts till the very end. Jennifer talks about women empowerment in this song, which means a lot of women can actually connect with the song in person.

This new single is written by Meghan Trainor, yes that Meghan Trainor. It’s produced by legendary producer Dr. Luke who is facing a lot of public backlash these days on accusations of harassment. Could this fact damage the reputation of this single?

Listen to “Ain’t Your Mama” by Jennifer Lopez