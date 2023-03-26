Single: “Talk About You” by Mika

Mika is planning to release his fourth album this year and we’re sure fans are eagerly waiting for it. But for now we have a new single from Mika, released on 25 March. The track is titled “Talk About You” and it is a kind of revival, a new beginning for the singer. Many of his friends and music critics think that this track is his best, even better than previous hit “Grace Kelly” that made Mika famous in the first place. This single has the potential to propel Mika back to the top, making him radio-favorite once again which will be years after he enjoyed success at the highest level with Grace Kelly.

“Talking About You” has contributions from various people, especially in the writing department. The track was jointly written by Mika, Ross Golan, Enzo ghinazzi, Ivor Raymond and the list continues. The track is pure pop with a true melody that will make you put the track on repeat forever. The guitars are to die for while the chorus is simply awesome.

The Lebanese-British singer has had phenomenal success with “Grace Kelly” in 2007. He won the BBC Sound of the Year through poll and enjoyed massive success on radio. His single topped UK Singles Chart and eventually went on to win the Best Track at the MTV Europe Music Awards. He is now judging on “The Voice” in France.

Listen “Talk About You” by Mika (Official Audio)