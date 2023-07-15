Single: “Honeymoon” by Lana Del Rey

The New York singer Lana Del Rey is making everyone happy with her new song releases. She has recently premiered “Honeymoon”, a new single from her upcoming album. This in-production album will be released later this year. “Honeymoon” is the title track. The track was released on July 15 for the world audience through YouTube.

The YouTube video for the track was expected to be a full and proper music video but this isn’t the case. The music video is hardly 30 seconds long and then you are stuck on a static lyric screen for rest of the song. This is a modern way of doing a lyrics video but it will definitely surprise many who would expect a full video after seeing it for first 30 seconds. Probably Lana Del Rey has gone way ahead of our time.

The track “Honeymoon” is a beautiful number, a soothing ballad that sounds perfect and heavenly with Lana Del Rey doing the vocal magic. This is a definite hit and it will be one of the most popular wedding songs this summer without a doubt.

With the release of this single, we can now expect a lot more music to be coming our way from Lana’s upcoming studio album. Just keep your fingers crossed and keep coming back here for news, release dates and reviews of her latest tracks as she premiers them.

