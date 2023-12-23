Music Video: “The Weekend” by SZA

SZA has premiered the official music video for her single “The Weekend”. This song is taken from debut album “Ctrl” and it’s the third song of the album. That makes it the official follow up to “Love Galore” – the last single she released.

In this new single “The Weekend”, SZA sings about keeping her friend satisfied. She hasn’t just dedicated the weekend or a day of the week but she has devoted the entire week – from Monday through Friday. She keeps on making him happy and satisfied. Over the weekend, she probably makes an extra effort. That’s what she talks about in this sex-anthem. When I had a chance to hear a preview of the single, I knew the music video – if the does one – was going to be super sexy.

Now when the MV is out, it hasn’t disappointed. It stays true to the lyrics. SZA serves the model realness in the video as she dances and moves around in her apartment. When she goes to the balcony, she looks just unbelievable. You will also see her in a multistory parking lot and in a lobby somewhere. She will be dancing everywhere she goes in her sexy outfit. It’s time you watch the music video below. Just hit play.

Watch “The Weekend” official music video by SZA