New Music Video: “The Fighter” by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban has premiered a new music video for Carrie Underwood-assisted song “The Fighter”. The MV came out on Sunday via YouTube. This song “The Fighter” is the new song from Keith’s upcoming ninth studio album, which is titled “Ripcord”.

The music video is all about fighting back with life. It’s about being strong and keeping it going. The video shows a girl in the neighborhood who is dancing non-stop at the night as Keith plays his guitar. You can watch the music video below after review.

Since both the artists were scheduled to perform on the Granny 2017, they ensured that they music video comes out before they go for the performance. That’s exactly what happened at the MV came out only a few hours before the awards. It gave fans some time to watch the video and build some sort of expectation towards the Grammys. Now watch the music video and don’t forget to leave a comment or two.

Watch “The Fighter” by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood