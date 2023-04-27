Music Video: “The Big Big Beat” by Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks has released visuals for her recent mixtape. She didn’t make any prior announcement or gave any hints that she will be making a video for the mixtape. Nevertheless, the video is here now and you can see it at the end of this post.

This latest music video is directed by Matt Sukkar. When you watch the video, you will see Azealia Banks undressing and feeling herself at her apartment. She will then put up a jacket and show you a few dance moves. Then she goes outside and finds a police car parked. She gets on top of it and starts twerking. She doesn’t show any respect to the police and continues doing that on top of the car. There is nothing else of importance in the video. But if you see something that you think deserved mentioning, let us know in the comments.

The music video was released on VEVO yesterday. The song “The Big Big Beat” is taken from her “SLAY-Z” mixtape that she released last month. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Big Big Beat” Music video by Azealia Banks