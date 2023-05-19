Music Video: “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara

Zedd and Alessia Cara collaborated on a single “Stay”. Ever since the single came out, everyone is looking forward to a music video. Now the music is out and it’s kind of tragic because Zedd dies in the video. It’s a great music video and I’m sure it will get a lot of hits despite the tragic end.

The music video is directed by Tim Mattia. In the video, you see Zedd and Alessia Cara getting a second chance at their love life. When Alessia leaves her apartment one day, Zedd tries to follow her so that he could join her in the elevator. But he misses the elevator. But as if nothing has happened, Zedd gets a second chance. This time he runs faster so that he won’t miss the elevator. He manages to reach it before the elevator door shuts this time.

As Zedd gets his second chance, they do really good. They mingle and make life plans. But they had no idea that getting a second chance doesn’t mean their lives have changed for good. A driver, probably lost in his thoughts, runs over Zedd, ending the couple’s future plans that they made after Zedd got the second chance. Zedd dies, leaving Alessia Cara behind who wish Zedd would ‘Stay’ but they won’t get a second chance this time around.

Watch Music Video “Stay” by Zedd & Alessia Cara